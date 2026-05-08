Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Cuts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 2.3% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.3%

Vertiv stock opened at $340.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.77. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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