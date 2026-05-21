Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,988 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,917.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,940 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,080.40. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 210,013 shares of company stock worth $13,315,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

Key e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here