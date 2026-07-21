Summit Global Investments Has $5.62 Million Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,016 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments' holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5%

DTE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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