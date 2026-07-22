Summit Global Investments Sells 10,522 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,522 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments' holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,175,930.53. The trade was a 54.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 8.5%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $135.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

See Also

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