Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 693,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,277,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company's stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 168.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 287,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.0%

TAP opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Molson Coors Beverage's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $42.21.

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Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a global brewer and beverage company with roots in the 18th-century Molson brewery in Canada and the 19th-century Coors brewery in Colorado. The businesses combined in 2005, and the company is headquartered in Chicago and Montreal. Its portfolio includes beer brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Coors Banquet and Blue Moon, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. The company brews, markets and distributes its products through its own operations and partner arrangements.

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