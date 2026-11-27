Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT - Free Report) by 13,733.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,681 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,098,402 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.26% of Summit Therapeutics worth $35,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,838,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,662,969 shares of the company's stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,603,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,810 shares of the company's stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 151,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,626,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMMT. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.10.

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Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of -1.49.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for cancer. Its leading candidate is ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody designed to target both PD-1 and VEGF, pathways involved in the body's immune response and tumor growth. Ivonescimab was developed by China-based Akeso. Summit holds rights to develop and commercialize the drug in markets outside China, including the United States and other major international markets. The company is evaluating the therapy in clinical trials for several types of cancer.

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