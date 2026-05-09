Summit Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $217.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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