Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $1,020.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.73 and a 12 month high of $1,023.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $879.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $935.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar is benefiting from news that Chevron will supply power to a major Microsoft data center using natural gas turbines from Caterpillar and GE Vernova, highlighting CAT’s role in the booming AI infrastructure and power-generation market.

Caterpillar is benefiting from news that Chevron will supply power to a major Microsoft data center using natural gas turbines from Caterpillar and GE Vernova, highlighting CAT’s role in the booming AI infrastructure and power-generation market. Positive Sentiment: The stock has extended its winning streak for seven consecutive sessions, with traders pointing to a record run and strong technical momentum as a reason for continued buying.

The stock has extended its winning streak for seven consecutive sessions, with traders pointing to a record run and strong technical momentum as a reason for continued buying. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are increasingly bullish on Caterpillar’s long-term outlook, citing its high-quality business profile, strong earnings backdrop, and recent dividend increase of 8% to $1.63 per share.

Analysts and market commentary are increasingly bullish on Caterpillar’s long-term outlook, citing its high-quality business profile, strong earnings backdrop, and recent dividend increase of 8% to $1.63 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that Caterpillar is drawing heavy investor attention and screening well in “top stock” and “high quality” lists, which supports interest but does not add a new fundamental catalyst.

Several recent articles simply note that Caterpillar is drawing heavy investor attention and screening well in “top stock” and “high quality” lists, which supports interest but does not add a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also notes that Caterpillar’s share price has climbed above the $1,000 level, underscoring momentum, but this is more a milestone than a new driver.

Market commentary also notes that Caterpillar’s share price has climbed above the $1,000 level, underscoring momentum, but this is more a milestone than a new driver. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused note says Caterpillar may be overvalued after its recent rally, which could temper enthusiasm if investors start worrying about the stock’s stretched multiple.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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