Summitry LLC Has $70.67 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,286 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.9% of Summitry LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summitry LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $70,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE SCHW opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $994,859.40. This trade represents a 72.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Article Title

CEO Rick Wurster said Schwab is focused on attracting customers through wealth-building services rather than “meme coins” or prediction markets, and he argued the stock deserves a higher valuation. That can support investor optimism about Schwab’s growth strategy and premium potential. Positive Sentiment: Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Article Title

Separately, another report highlighted Wurster’s view that Schwab’s stock deserves a higher valuation, reinforcing the message that management believes the company is undervalued relative to its prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Article Title

Multiple articles about the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, including field previews and Brooks Koepka’s withdrawal, are mainly sports sponsorship headlines and are unlikely to have a direct material impact on SCHW shares. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Article Title

Coverage of Dave Ramsey and Schwab discussing traditional and Roth IRAs is more of a consumer-finance/media mention than a market-moving catalyst for the company. Neutral Sentiment: LPL Financial’s strong April asset growth reflects healthy industry demand for brokerage and advisory services, which is mildly supportive for peers like Schwab but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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