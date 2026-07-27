SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires 89,118 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,893 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,118 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Home worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company's stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invitation Home Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of INVH opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point raised Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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