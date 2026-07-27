SummitTX Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,560 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.27% of SkyWest worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,966,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $498,685,000 after purchasing an additional 152,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,529,333 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $232,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $152,392,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $118,981,000 after buying an additional 255,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SkyWest from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SkyWest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

SkyWest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SkyWest this week:

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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