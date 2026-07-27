SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for about 0.6% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $2,404,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 928,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,742 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Entergy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Entergy

Here are the key news stories impacting Entergy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock.

KeyCorp raised Entergy’s longer-term earnings outlook, including FY2027 EPS to $5.13, FY2028 to $5.75, FY2029 to $6.41, and FY2030 to $7.23, reinforcing a bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on Entergy and reiterated a $123 price target , signaling confidence in further share-price upside.

KeyCorp maintained an rating on Entergy and reiterated a , signaling confidence in further share-price upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets also issued a report pointing to strong price appreciation potential for Entergy, adding to the optimistic analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Article Title

At the same time, a separate Yahoo Finance article argued that Entergy may still look overvalued after its recent run, which could temper enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term estimate changes were mixed: it lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.95 from $1.10 and Q4 2026 EPS to $0.72 from $0.65, while raising Q3 2026 EPS to $1.86 from $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here