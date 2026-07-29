SummitTX Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 329.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 379.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Expand Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Expand Energy Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Expand Energy reported adjusted earnings of $1.33 per share, above consensus estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22 and up from $1.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Twin Eagle acquisition offers growth and integration benefits. EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle

EXE agreed to acquire privately held natural-gas marketer Twin Eagle for $1.25 billion. Management expects the deal to contribute more than $200 million in annual EBITDA initially and generate $150 million in annual synergies by the end of 2028, expanding Expand Energy’s reach across major U.S. and Canadian demand markets. Neutral Sentiment: The deal shifts EXE toward an integrated natural-gas model. Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Expand Energy to Acquire Twin Eagle in $1.25 Billion Deal

Combining North America’s largest gas producer with a marketing and optimization platform could improve value capture and diversify earnings, but investors will likely monitor transaction funding, closing conditions and the pace of synergy realization. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $2.96 billion, below analysts’ $3.05 billion estimate. The revenue shortfall may be overshadowing the EPS beat, particularly as pre-earnings coverage cited downward estimate revisions. Expand Energy Earnings Results

Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,755.92. The trade was a 28.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.19.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

EXE opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.99 and a 1-year high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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