SummitTX Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,529 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.5% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316,688 shares of the company's stock worth $728,378,000 after acquiring an additional 937,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,174,903 shares of the company's stock worth $135,479,000 after acquiring an additional 927,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $135.54 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.70 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

More American Electric Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Electric Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth.

KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for American Electric Power, including FY2026, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Article Title Article Title

Other coverage highlighted American Electric Power as one of the utilities names analysts are bullish on, and it was also featured as a defensive stock for stability, which can attract investors looking for lower-volatility holdings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Article Title

KeyCorp’s Q2 estimate for AEP came in at $1.50 per share, while consensus full-year earnings remain around $6.35 per share; investors may be waiting for the company’s actual results next week to see whether it can meet or beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares short, so there is no meaningful bearish positioning signal from this report. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets issued a pessimistic outlook on AEP’s stock price, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the broader bullish analyst tone. Article Title

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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