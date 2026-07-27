Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

SummitTX Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital increased its Parker-Hannifin stake by 252.9% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 14,091 shares valued at approximately $12.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 82.44% of the stock.
  • Analysts maintain a positive outlook, with 18 Buy ratings and four Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $1,027.38; targets range as high as $1,269.
  • Parker-Hannifin recently beat quarterly expectations with adjusted EPS of $8.17 versus the $7.84 consensus and revenue of $5.49 billion, up 10.6% year over year. Shares opened at $986.17, near their 52-week high of $1,034.96.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Parker-Hannifin.

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 252.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NFSG Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,027.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $986.17 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $922.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Parker-Hannifin Right Now?

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines