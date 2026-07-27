SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $15.34 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 1,215.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,220 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 153,587 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.5% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $15,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.40 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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