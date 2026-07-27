SummitTX Capital L.P. Has $19.43 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,716 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,251 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock worth $69,792,000 after buying an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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