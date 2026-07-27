SummitTX Capital L.P. Increases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 972.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,313 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,005 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.16% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,710 shares of the company's stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,238 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $69.21 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The firm's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

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About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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