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SummitTX Capital L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Kite Realty Group Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital increased its Kite Realty Group Trust stake by 45.4% in the first quarter, purchasing 110,852 additional shares and bringing its holdings to 355,188 shares valued at approximately $8.72 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains substantial, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 90.81% of KRG’s outstanding shares. Cohen & Steers was among the largest holders after raising its position by 26.3%.
  • KRG shares opened at $29.29, near their 12-month high, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $29.43. The company narrowly missed quarterly EPS estimates but exceeded revenue expectations and issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.06–$2.12.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 110,852 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,315,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $630,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486,116 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,236,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 105,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,368,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $142,009,000 after purchasing an additional 411,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,275,968 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $32.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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