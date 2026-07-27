SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $11.68 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,683,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $300.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.36 and a 200-day moving average of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $262.98 and a 12-month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.L3Harris Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $361.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

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