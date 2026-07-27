SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $12.95 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,421 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $12,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,403,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $581.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $624.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $582.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.64. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $412.55 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 50.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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