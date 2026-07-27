SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. $NVR

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,104 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $27,045,000. NVR accounts for 0.8% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.15% of NVR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the construction company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $6,425.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6,370.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6,783.16. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,501.01 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $83.06. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $108.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key NVR News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Negative Sentiment: NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

NVR’s second-quarter results missed expectations on revenue and earnings, with EPS falling to $83.96 from $108.54 a year ago and revenue dropping about 10% as fewer settlements and lower pricing weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. NVR Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Margin Pressure, Stock Down

Homebuilding margin pressure was a key concern, with higher lot costs, pricing pressure, and contract land deposit impairments cutting profitability despite improved orders and backlog growth. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Benzinga

Truist Financial lowered its price target on NVR to $6,400 from $6,600 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious expectations for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded NVR to “strong sell” and trimmed several future earnings estimates, reinforcing concerns that near-term earnings momentum may stay weak. Zacks.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Weiss Ratings lowered NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,600.00 to $6,400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,224.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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