SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases 102,961 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,481 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 102,961 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating on NiSource and reiterated a $50 price target , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Benzinga report

KeyCorp kept an rating on NiSource and reiterated a , implying upside from current levels and signaling continued analyst confidence in the utility’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029 EPS estimates for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case.

KeyCorp for NiSource, suggesting improving earnings power over the next several years and supporting the stock’s longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly initiated or maintained a Buy view on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Nisource (NI) Gets a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reportedly on NiSource, adding to the positive analyst backdrop around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance.

KeyCorp for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, which may temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the reductions were relatively small and did not change the firm’s overall positive stance. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full-year earnings remain at about $2.05 per share, so the latest analyst revisions do not materially alter the broad earnings outlook yet.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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