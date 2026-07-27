SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases 186,457 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

SummitTX Capital L.P. raised its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 291.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 186,457 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KRC opened at $39.43 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.12. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 118.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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