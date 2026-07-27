SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 106,003 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock worth $861,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,875 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4,281.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,094,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,094,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 2,031,262 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:EL opened at $80.31 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here