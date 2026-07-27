SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,921 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,921 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $10,862,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0%

NOC opened at $542.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.81 and a 200 day moving average of $622.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $479.02 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.15 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 31.39%.

More Northrop Grumman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $666.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here