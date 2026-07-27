SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 11,261 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

SummitTX Capital L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,261 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,919,362,000 after purchasing an additional 390,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $735,389,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $231.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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