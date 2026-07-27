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SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 241,202 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Barrick Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital cut its Barrick Mining stake by 50.3% in the first quarter, selling 241,202 shares and retaining 238,743 shares valued at approximately $9.7 million. Institutional investors collectively own 90.82% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but has softened, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $52.46. Barclays and JPMorgan lowered their targets to $39 and $50, respectively, while JPMorgan maintained an overweight rating.
  • Barrick reported quarterly EPS of $0.98, exceeding the $0.80 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 66.7% year over year to $4.11 billion. Shares opened at $37.12, and the company pays an annualized dividend of $0.70, yielding about 1.9%.
  • Interested in Barrick Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

SummitTX Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,743 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after selling 241,202 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,423,240 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $2,413,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287,544 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,099,422 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,311,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,591,745 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $909,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870,411 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,395,667 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $889,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,332 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,902,944 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $869,964,000 after buying an additional 1,615,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Barrick Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrick Mining

Key Stories Impacting Barrick Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.75 billion. The business's revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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