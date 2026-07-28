SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes $6.42 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,843 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,418,000.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.50. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here