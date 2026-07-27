SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,383 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,104,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Get KNX alerts: Sign Up

Knight-Swift Transportation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE KNX opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 278.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.05.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Knight-Swift Transportation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knight-Swift Transportation wasn't on the list.

While Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here