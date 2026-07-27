SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $516.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $481.09 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $505.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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