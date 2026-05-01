Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,294 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $19,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,289,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,359,404,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,480,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,868,025,000 after buying an additional 282,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,383,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $699,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $230,770,000 after acquiring an additional 51,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $516,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,280.17. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sun Communities from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here