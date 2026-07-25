Sunriver Management LLC Sells 93,043 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,270 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 93,043 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.7% of Sunriver Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,640 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $117,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 171.2% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $624.94.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE LMT opened at $582.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $412.55 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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