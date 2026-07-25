Sunriver Management LLC Takes Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 844,393 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $21,996,000. CAE comprises approximately 3.7% of Sunriver Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CAE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $6,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,822,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CAE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,275 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered CAE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Up 1.4%

CAE stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE Inc has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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