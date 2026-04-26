Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 27,103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,694 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

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