Surience Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Surience Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day results point to robust consumer demand and a likely revenue boost for its retail business. Positive Sentiment: Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Article Title

Higher AWS pricing and continued AI infrastructure spending may improve cloud margins and offset concerns about heavy AI investment. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Amazon’s deeper push into AI, including AWS-related integrations and infrastructure expansion, is supporting the bullish long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to debate whether Amazon’s reliance on Anthropic should change as Claude costs rise, but this is more of a strategic question than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: New competitive products from rivals like Kobo and broader commentary about AI-enabled shopping are notable, but they are not as directly market-moving for AMZN today. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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