Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $241.80 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578,897 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 2,422,001 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $241,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 837.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 926,329 shares of company stock worth $87,071,177. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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