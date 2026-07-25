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Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Humana logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sustainable Insight Capital Management increased its Humana stake by 24.4% in the first quarter, buying 6,040 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 30,797 shares worth about $5.34 million.
  • Other large institutions also boosted positions in HUM, and the stock is now about 92.38% owned by institutional investors, indicating broad professional interest.
  • Wall Street is mixed on Humana: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $327.17, though Wells Fargo recently upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its target sharply to $502.
  • Five stocks we like better than Humana.

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,797 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Humana were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $948,614,000 after buying an additional 1,398,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 4,481.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after buying an additional 1,170,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 914.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,131,893 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Humana from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Humana from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $327.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $388.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $364.10 and its 200 day moving average is $265.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.Humana's revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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