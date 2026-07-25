Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 165.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.0%

Micron Technology stock opened at $920.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $966.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here