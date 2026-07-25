Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after purchasing an additional 328,229 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 1.0%

Walmart stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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