Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,262,000 after acquiring an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.0%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Argus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $256.00.

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Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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