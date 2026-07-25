Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $2,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,643,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here