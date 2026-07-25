Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE JCI opened at $143.35 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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