Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $184.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here