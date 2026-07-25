Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Boreal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 19.5% during the first quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MSCI by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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MSCI Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MSCI opened at $550.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.67 and a 200-day moving average of $576.75. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $690.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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