SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 107,167 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,427 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.45 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,453,217 shares of company stock worth $137,676,777. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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