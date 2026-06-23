SVB Wealth LLC Buys 21,212 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,775 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Evergy were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,574,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock worth $185,822,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,358.80. This trade represents a 46.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $900,283.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,153,869.94. The trade was a 22.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,870. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9%

EVRG stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $85.27. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

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Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

See Also

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