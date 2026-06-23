SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $445.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $403.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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