SVB Wealth LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank raised its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

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Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

ETR opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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