SVB Wealth LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,544 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 99,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 58,047 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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